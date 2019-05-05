Old Friends Annual Homecoming

Sunday, May 5th 1pm to 5pm

1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY

Guests will enjoy silent & live auctions of horse racing memorabilia, collectible halters, equine art, jewelry and more! Book signing, catered BBQ, music and tours!

Admission $30; 2019 Membership holders $15; kids 12 and under free. Call (502) 863-1775 for more information.

For more information visit oldfriendsequine.org