Old Friends Annual Homecoming
Old Friends Farm 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Old Friends Annual Homecoming
Sunday, May 5th 1pm to 5pm
1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY
Guests will enjoy silent & live auctions of horse racing memorabilia, collectible halters, equine art, jewelry and more! Book signing, catered BBQ, music and tours!
Admission $30; 2019 Membership holders $15; kids 12 and under free. Call (502) 863-1775 for more information.
For more information visit oldfriendsequine.org
Info
Old Friends Farm 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 View Map
Kids & Family