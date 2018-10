Celebrate the Season at Old Glory Christmas Marketplace

– Old Glory Schoolhouse, 241 Old Glory Road, Monticello, KY,

Fri.-5pm and Sat.-10am.

Celebrate the season with us at Old Glory! Come see us on Friday, November 30th & Saturday, December 1st for our annual Christmas Marketplace.

Tons of fun, food, music, Santa, crafts, handmade items, junk, antiques, artisan finds, unique pieces, & so much more!

For more information call 606-305-0136 or on Facebook: Annual Christmas Marketplace

.