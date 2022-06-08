× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Old-Ham Half Marathon

Proudly announcing our brand new Old-Ham Half Marathon! Join us Saturday, June 11, running through Commerce Parkway/Pedestrian Bridge/Oldham Reserve areas! This 13.1 mile road race will showcase Oldham County’s park-like residential and commercial campus which flanks our I-71 corridor. Overall winners, male and female, receive a ham! Packet pickup and Race Expo will be held on Friday, June 10.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/