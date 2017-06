My Old Kentucky Dinner Train's Bourbon Excursion

Relax while you enjoy a 2½ hour excursion through the beautiful Central Kentucky countryside, a gourmet four-course meal, a tasting of bourbon hosted by a master distiller and a souvenir rocks glass.

All guests must be 21 years and older.

5 p.m.

Reservations required.

For more information visit kydinnertrain.com