My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery

to Google Calendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00

My Old Kentucky Dinner Train 602 North Third Street, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery

Beautiful, wealthy Rose Bloomgarden is so very unlucky in love. Her first two marriages ended tragically and now on the eve of her third marriage, she nervously hopes the third time is the charm. Her mother, Wisteria, is determined to make this rehearsal dinner a spectacular event. Older sister Violet, a world-renowned chef, caters the meal to ensure all goes well. But the celebration unravels when a former suitor appears and the groom is missing. Tension escalates into chaos when a mysterious stranger arrives. Someone is bound to die.

For more information visit kydinnertrain.com

Info

My Old Kentucky Dinner Train 602 North Third Street, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004 View Map

Visit Event Website

502-348-7300 or 866-801-3463

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery - 2017-06-24 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Wednesday

June 14, 2017

Thursday

June 15, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™