My Old Kentucky Dinner Train’s Murder Mystery

Beautiful, wealthy Rose Bloomgarden is so very unlucky in love. Her first two marriages ended tragically and now on the eve of her third marriage, she nervously hopes the third time is the charm. Her mother, Wisteria, is determined to make this rehearsal dinner a spectacular event. Older sister Violet, a world-renowned chef, caters the meal to ensure all goes well. But the celebration unravels when a former suitor appears and the groom is missing. Tension escalates into chaos when a mysterious stranger arrives. Someone is bound to die.

For more information visit kydinnertrain.com