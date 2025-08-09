× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Old Kentucky Home Bike Tour 2025

$70 per person.

It’s a Ride, not a Race! An annual Louisville Bicycle Club event hosted in Oldham County, OKHT starts and finishes in Crestwood, KY, and features YOUR CHOICE of three beautiful routes: A 62.1–mile (100k), 40-mile and 20-mile option – and the World Famous Homemade Cookie Stop is back! All 3 routes feature a gorgeous ride through the hills and farms of Oldham County’s horse country – here in the Farm Tour Capital of Kentucky! Check out our fabulous accommodations to book your stay in advance!

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/