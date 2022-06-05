× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions 42nd Old Kentucky Home Bike Tour

Old Kentucky Home Bike Tour

$25 – $55 PER PERSON

Join the Louisville Bicycle Club and Oldham County Tourism for the 42nd Old Kentucky Home Bicycle Tour. This year’s ride will go through historic Oldham County on Sunday, June 5, 2022 with a 20, 40, and 60 mile scenic ride through Oldham’s horse countryside!

This years tour will start and finish from the beautiful grounds of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Oldham County.

The 42nd OKHT will have three routes. A 62.1 (100k), 40-mile and 20-mile option. And the World Famous Homemade Cookie stop is back! Pancake breakfast available at Yew Dell as part of your ticket!

Be sure to sign up for the optional Private Saturday Tour of Oldham County with Executive Director of Oldham County Tourism, Kim Hydes for OKHT families only!

Kentuckians share a rich cultural history that doesn’t confine itself to just one community. Eyes moisten all over the state when we hear that sad old refrain from the classic Stephen Foster ballad. We’re just sharing another beautiful region of our Old Kentucky Home.

For more information call (502) 222-0056 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/