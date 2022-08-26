× Expand Old Louisville Neighborhood Council Old Lou Brew

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Come enjoy craft brews right in the heart of Old Louisville! Live music with Indie band Bridge 19 and Little Band, 15 local brewers, four food trucks, and summertime outdoor entertainment. It's the perfect time to kick back and enjoy the beauty of Central Park with your favorite brew. Family and pet friendly – bring an ID, and a leash for your dog.

Participating Breweries 🍺:

• Akasha Brewing Company

• Atrium Brewing

• Chimera Brewing Co.

• Falls City Beer

• Gallant Fox Brewing Co.

• Goodwood Brewing Co.

• Gravely Brewing Co.

• Holsopple Brewing

• Hometown Brewing Co.

• Old Louisville Brewery

• Milewide Beer Co.

• Monnik Beer Co.

• Noble Funk Brewing Co.

• Pivot Brewing

• West Sixth Brewing

Participating Food Trucks🚚 :

• Al Prince Mediterranean Food & Sweets

• Grecian Mama

• Good Belly

• Froggy's Popcorn

$15 gets you in the gate to enjoy live music, unique beers from some of Kentucky’s finest indie brewers and great food from local food trucks. Tickets can also be purchased at the event. Have fun and support the work of this historic community!

For more information, please visit oldlouisville.org/old-lou-brew-craft-beer-fest