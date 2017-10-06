Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Edison Center 701 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is launching a new local craft beer festival called Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival on Oct. 6 from 6-10 pm following the end of the first day of the St. James Court Art Show.  The event, which will take place at the Edison Center at Seventh and Ormsby, is a chance for Louisville beer lovers to enjoy some of the finest craft beers the city has to offer.  Among the brewers represented are Akasha Brewing Co., Falls City Beer, Old Louisville Brewery, Milewide Beer Co., Bluegrass Brewing, Great Flood, Holsopple, Monnik, and Against the Grain.  For fall beer lovers, a special Oktoberfest beer will also be offered.  Bridge 19 will be entertaining throughout the evening.  

Admission is $6, good for one full-size beer from a brewer of your choice.

For more information visit oldloubrew.com

Edison Center 701 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
