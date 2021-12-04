× Expand @HolidayHomeTour Holiday ornament on a tree

Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour

Returning on the first full weekend in December, the Holiday Home Tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside these historic Victorian mansions and townhouses stylishly dressed for the holidays.

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum is the setting for this traditional Victorian tea party which will offer a variety of teas and a sampling of savory and sweet treats. This is an all-ages event and reservations are required. The museum is located at 1402 St. James Ct.

$30 – Early Bird Tickets

$35 – At the Door

$65 – Victorian Tea & Holiday Home Tour

Masks are required inside the homes. Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid test within 72 hours must be presented when picking up tickets or purchasing them day of.

For more information call (502) 635-5244 or visit oldlouisville.org/holiday-home-tour