Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour
to
The Conrad Caldwell House 1402 Saint James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
@HolidayHomeTour
Holiday ornament on a tree
Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour
Returning on the first full weekend in December, the Holiday Home Tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside these historic Victorian mansions and townhouses stylishly dressed for the holidays.
The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum is the setting for this traditional Victorian tea party which will offer a variety of teas and a sampling of savory and sweet treats. This is an all-ages event and reservations are required. The museum is located at 1402 St. James Ct.
$30 – Early Bird Tickets
$35 – At the Door
$65 – Victorian Tea & Holiday Home Tour
Masks are required inside the homes. Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid test within 72 hours must be presented when picking up tickets or purchasing them day of.
For more information call (502) 635-5244 or visit oldlouisville.org/holiday-home-tour