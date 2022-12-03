× Expand Old Louisville Neighborhood Council Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour

Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour

Returning for its 45th year, the tour will showcase some of Old Louisville's most stunning mansions dressed in their holiday finest.

Taking place on Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour will highlight the rich and diverse history of historic Old Louisville during the festive season.

All of the homes are located within a four-block radius, making it an easy walking tour. Docents will greet you as you arrive at each of the participating homes to explain their architectural and historical significance. This is a relaxing self-paced tour lasting about two hours. There is ample street parking, as well as parking at the Filson Historical Society lots on Third Street, the Goodwill Lot on Fourth Street, and the Women's Club Lot on Park Avenue.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. They may be purchased online at old-louisville-neighborhood-council.square.site or in-person for at the Historic Old Louisville Visitors Center inside Central Park (1340 S 4th Street). Children 18 and under are free. Patrons must start at Will Call inside the Visitors Center to receive their brochure, which will serve as an admission ticket and will include a listing of all nine participating locations. The Historic Old Louisville Visitors Center in Central Park opens on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:45 a.m. Please bring proof of purchase to Will Call. Tour hours are noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All proceeds from the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour support the historic preservation and educational work of the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council.

For more information call 502.635.5244 or visit oldlouisville.org/visitors