Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour

The 41st annual Holiday Home Tour takes place in Old Louisville, a neighborhood reminiscent of Yuletides past mingled with today’s urban vitality. A national historic preservation district boasting the largest collection of Victorian architecture in the country, Old Louisville is a neighborhood as diverse as its history is rich. Named “One of the Great Places in America” in 2016 by the American Planning Association in Washington, D.C., the neighborhood’s private residences and historic buildings seem to exude the revolutionary and transformative spirit poured into their very foundations well over 100 years ago. The Holiday Home Tour is the primary fundraiser for the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council whose mission is to preserve, protect and promote this historic neighborhood.

There is something for everyone during the Holiday Home Tour. Step back in time and enjoy an authentic Victorian Tea or take a moment to relax between tour stops with a free bourbon tasting! Free parking is available and shuttles will make regular pick-ups and circulate throughout the tour area.

For more information visit oldlouisville.org