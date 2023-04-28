× Expand Old Louisville Neighborhood Association The Crashers

Old Louisville LIVE: The Crashers

The free public concert series, Old Louisville LIVE, returns Derby Week. Taking place on Friday, April 28, The Crashers will kick off the concert series, which draws thousands to Old Louisville's outdoor stage in Central Park.

Recognized as one of the nation's best party bands, The Crashers will perform on Friday, April 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. With their unparalleled energy, extensive song list, and extraordinary musical talent, The Crashers are sure to keep it rocking all night long.

In addition, to live music, the concession will open at 6:30 pm offering Old Louisville Brewery craft beers, bourbon, and soft drinks. Local food trucks will be on site.

Presented by the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. This is a free concert series in Central Park.

For more information call 502.635.5244 or visit oldlouisville.org