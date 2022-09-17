Old Louisville LIVE: In Lightning

× Expand Old Louisville Neighborhood Council In Lightning Band

Rock out with In Lightning, an electric seven-member, instrumental rock orchestra in Central Park!

Ben Short, the composer, and bassist states, "We aspire to inspire the listener! To feel excited, triumphant, powerful, happy! We’ll try to make you feel differently by the end of one of our songs than you did when it began."

In addition to live music, the concession will open at 7 pm offering Old Louisville Brewery craft beers, bourbon, and soft drinks. Local food trucks will be on site.

Presented by the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. This is a free concert series in Central Park.

For more information, please visit oldlouisville.org/old-louisville-live