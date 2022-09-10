Old Louisville LIVE: Mike Tracy & Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz Band

× Expand Old Louisville Neighborhood Council Mike Tracy & Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz Band

Come out and get jazzy with Mike Tracy & Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz Band! Jazz enthusiasts and lovers of great music are in for a treat.

In addition to live music, the concession will open at 7 pm offering Old Louisville Brewery craft beers, bourbon, and soft drinks. Local food trucks will be on site.

Presented by the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. This is a free concert series in Central Park.

For more information, please visit oldlouisville.org/old-louisville-live