Old Louisville LIVE: Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band

Get down with country, front-porch blues trio, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band on Friday, September 23! The trio has won over crowds on several Warped Tours and knows how to make an audience move!

In addition to live music, the concession will open at 7 pm offering Old Louisville Brewery craft beers, bourbon, and soft drinks. Local food trucks will be on site.

Presented by the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. This is a free concert series in Central Park.

For more information, please visit oldlouisville.org/old-louisville-live