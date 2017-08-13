Old Louisville LIVE

The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is proud to announce the return of Old Louisville LIVE, a free performing arts series in Central Park. Old Louisville LIVE offers something for everyone with its diverse lineup of music, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. All concerts are held at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater. Food and drink will be available for purchase. The full schedule of performances is below.

Old Louisville LIVE Performance Schedule:

August 9-14, 8:00-10:00 p.m. The Louisville Ballet/KSF “Shakespeare in Dance”

August 19, 5:00-10:00 p.m. Jecorey Arthur “1200” and Friends

September 9, 7:00-9:00 p.m. The Mike Tracy Brazilian Jazz Ensemble

September 23, 8:00-11:00 p.m. Quiet Hollers and Frederick the Younger

*In the event of rain, this event will be held at Treyton Oak Towers, 211 W. Oak St.

“Building community starts with neighbors enjoying each other in a great venue. We love bringing people together to enjoy the arts for free in Central Park. It is an important part of our mission, but we want everyone to come out and see how great Old Louisville is,” says Howard Rosenberg, Chairman of the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council. “I encourage everyone to come out, bring a friend and enjoy the shows,” says Rosenberg.

Old Louisville Neighborhood Council

The Old Louisville Neighborhood Council is a federation of the 15 neighborhood associations representing 12,000 residents and businesses in Old Louisville. As a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, we work to protect and promote one of the nation’s oldest historic preservation districts of Victorian mansions. We operate the Historic Old Louisville Visitors Center in Central Park and offer a guided architectural and historical walking tours May-October. The goal of Old Louisville LIVE is to foster arts access and build community. Old Louisville is also home to Springfest, the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Hidden Treasures Garden Tour, the St. James Court Art Show, the Garvin Gate Blues Festival, the Victorian Tales of Terror, and the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour.

For more information visit oldlouisville.org