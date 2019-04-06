Old Louisville Mansions Tour

The second annual Old Louisville Mansions Tour will feature some of the greatest architecture on Third and Fourth Streets in Old Louisville on Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, 2019, noon-6 pm. Seven premier mansions and museums will be on display with supreme art and antique collections. So, this is not just a home tour it is an art, antique, architecture, and history lovers’ dream tour.

For more information call (502) 635-5244 or visit oldlouisville.org