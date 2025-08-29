Old Timers Reunion Presents Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Folk LIVE
Plaza Theatre 15 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
The Plaza Theatre
Old Timers Reunion Presents Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Folk LIVE
The Old Timers Reunion presents Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Folk at The Plaza Theatre!
A fan favorite known for soulful tunes and magnetic energy, Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Folk — alongside comedian Meech Dog as host and special musical guests Kaleah Francis & Andrian J — will bring all your favorites to celebrate the end of summer in style!
For more information, please call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com/