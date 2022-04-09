× Expand Lacey Holleran A display of delectable chocolates.

Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival

Come start the tourist season off with the Chocolate Festival in our national historic district of Old Washington, showcasing our glowing history and talent of regional artists and craft vendors. It’s a CHOCOLATE festival and EVERY vendor will have chocolate in various forms to sweeten you up. All vendors will also be showcasing handmade items that are one of a kind, and all museums will be open and free to tour.

For more information call 606-563-2596 ext. 101 or visit maysvilleky.net