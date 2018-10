Oldham Arts on CityPlace Indoor Juried Arts and Crafts Show

The Arts Association of Oldham County presents Oldham Arts on CityPlace annual juried arts and crafts show with regional and national artists, 10 am – 5 pm, Saturday, Nov. 10, and 11 am – 5 pm, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

For more information, visit www.aaooc.org.