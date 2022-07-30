Oldham Barnyard Fun – In the Garden with Jan
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Tourism& Conventions
In the Garden with Jan
FREE
The Oldham County History Center will go In the Garden with Jan for another fun Barnyard Fun activity featuring History Center volunteer Jan Jasper, who is responsible for maintaining the garden. You’ll see what’s growing and what’s ready to harvest, and learn about starting to save seeds for next year. You may even be able to take some of the harvest home!
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/