Oldham Barnyard Fun - School Days
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Enjoy some cool history on a hot day at the Oldham County History Center campus for Barnyard Fun – School Days. Take a glimpse into the past to see what school was like in Oldham County in days gone by. Contemplate how school in the late 1800s and early 1900s was different from school in 2022.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
