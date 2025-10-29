Oldham County Candlelight Cemetery Tours
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Visit special cemeteries across Oldham County where you will discover the fascinating history of the places and people who called Oldham County home.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor