Oldham County Day 2022

Celebrate the 51st Oldham County Day by watching the parade in downtown La Grange around the Courthouse Square. You’ll see the Grand Marshall (this year it is the Be Kind Sisters, Raegan and Rylyn Richens), school marching bands, local politicians, tractors, horses, fire trucks, churches, local business and other group floats that match the parade’s theme for the year. Kids are also invited to decorate their bikes and ride in the parade! Many booths will be set up in the downtown area featuring local artists, vendors, businesses, and churches. You may even get a freebie or win a prize in a raffle! Food and drinks available as well as bounce houses, balloon artists, entertainment, and the Living Statues. Organized by Project Guild of La Grange.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/