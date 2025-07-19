× Expand Project Guild of La Grange Oldham County Day 2025

Oldham County Day 2025

Come and celebrate all things Oldham at the 55th Annual Oldham County Day Parade & Festival hosted by the Project Guild of La Grange on Saturday, July 19th. Anticipate seeing the 2025 Grand Marshall, LMPD Officer Nick Wilt, local school marching bands, tractors, horses, fire trucks, church, local business and other group floats that match the parade’s theme for the year. Kids are also invited to decorate their bikes and ride in the parade!

Check out the booths, meet local politicians, learn more about locally owned businesses, churches, maybe get a freebie or enter a raffle! Food and drinks are also available. Bounce houses, balloon artists, living statues & MORE!

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar