Oldham County Day Grand Marshal Luncheon 2025

$15 per person.

Help us as we honor LMPD Officer Nick Wilt, our Grand Marshall of the Oldham County Day parade, with this special luncheon. Officers Nick Wilt and CJ Galloway were first on the scene of the Old National Bank shooting in April 2023 in Louisville, KY. Officer Wilt was shot in the head and has made a miraculous recovery. Get your ticket today to be a part of this event to honor Officer Wilt for his bravery.

For more information call (502) 641-7672 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/