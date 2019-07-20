Oldham County Day

Oldham County, Kentucky Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Oldham County Day

An event to celebrate the community of La Grange. Sponsored by the Project Guild of La Grange. Floats, parade, musical entertainment, activities for children, arts and crafts booths. Antique Iron display at Oldham County History Center.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County, Kentucky Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Markets, Outdoor
502-222-1433
