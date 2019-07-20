Oldham County Day
Oldham County, Kentucky Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
An event to celebrate the community of La Grange. Sponsored by the Project Guild of La Grange. Floats, parade, musical entertainment, activities for children, arts and crafts booths. Antique Iron display at Oldham County History Center.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org
