$20 per person admission. Parking $5 per car. Cash only at the gates.

July 30th - August 3rd

The 91st Oldham County Fair begins Tuesday, July 30th - Saturday, August 3rd at the Oldham County Fairgrounds. Enjoy clean family fun, and spectacular Rides & Midway by Kissel Entertainment, food, pig races, petting zoo, pageants, and open mic on Tuesday and Thursday. Main arena shows and live bands in beer tent nightly. Gates open at 5 pm and rides begin at 6 pm (except for Saturday, when the gates open at 4pm and rides at 5pm). Kids 29 inches and below are FREE. Admission includes UNLIMITED RIDES and arena events/live music. Discount night on Thursday is $15.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/