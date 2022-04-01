× Expand Oldham County KY Tourism & Conventions Oldham County Farm Tours

Oldham County Farm Tours

April – October

Cost varies at each site

It’s touring season once again in Oldham County! Experience 13 unique Oldham County Farm Tours, all within the county limits. You can try something new each day of the week by exploring what is literally in your own backyard. These fun and informative tours let you get up close and personal with the farm while taking in some of the most beautiful farmland in the state – love on the animals, pick and taste the organic vegetables in season, smell the flowers and Kentucky native plants, bottle a baby calf, and learn about conservation and sustainability in an outdoor classroom. You’ll want to visit all 13 farms once tours begin in April and before they end in October. Visit www.TourOldhamKY.com to see a listing of each farm, contact info, days/hours of operation, etc. Groups of 10 or less must book through the farm. Groups of 10 or more must contact Oldham County Tourism & Conventions.

For more information call (502) 222-0056 or visit touroldham.com