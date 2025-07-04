× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Oldham County Fireworks by Fiscal Court and Oldham County Parks

The Oldham County fireworks show will be at Wendell Moore Park on July 4th at 10 pm. It will be set to music played through the Crossroads LaGrange App.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar