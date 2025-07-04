Oldham County Fireworks by Fiscal Court and Oldham County Parks

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

The Oldham County fireworks show will be at Wendell Moore Park on July 4th at 10 pm. It will be set to music played through the Crossroads LaGrange App.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

