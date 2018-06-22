Oldham County Historical Society Gala

The 17th annual Oldham County Historical Society Gala will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018. Reception and appetizers begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and open bar at 7:30, provided by Masterson‘s Catering. A wine bar will also be available from Little Kentucky River Winery. A Silent and Live Auction will be held with guest auctioneer, Mike Simpson. Tickets are still available for $150 per person or $1200 for a table of 8. This is the annual fundraiser for operating expenses for the Oldham County Historical Society.

Anyone wanting to get into the theme of things is welcome to dress “Pajama Chic.” The idea for the theme came from the 1959 Oscar winning romantic comedy, Pillow Talk. The movie told the story of Jan Marrow (Doris Day), an interior decorator and Brad Allen (Rock Hudson), a womanizing composer/bachelor. Trouble starts when they both share a telephone party line. The title song for Pillow Talk was written by La Grange native, Buddy Pepper. Pepper became a well-known Hollywood composer and an accompanist for Judy Garland, Marlene Dietrich, Jane Russell, Gordon MacRae, Lisa Kirk, Margaret Whiting, Jack Smith and Ginny Simms. He is the writer of such songs as “Viya con Dios” (recorded in more than 500 versions), “Ol’ Saint Nicholas” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.”

Reservations for the 2018 Oldham County Historical Society Gala must be made by June 15.To make reservations for the Gala contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org