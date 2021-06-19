Juneteenth Celebration at the Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
The following activities are planned on the Oldham County History Center to celebrate Juneteenth Day, Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10 a.m. – Noon: Hands-on activities for children at the Dahlgren Barn
10:00 a.m.- 10:45 a.m.: Cemetery Walk at the Historic African American Cemetery where Civil War soldiers are buried along with other prominent Oldham County historic figures: pre-registration required- please call 502.222.0826
11:00 a.m.: Kentucky Ancestors Town Hall Video featuring Ruby Diane Booker and her search for Alex Beaumont in the Rob Morris Chapel Education Building with comments by Josiah Bishop.
11:45 a.m.: Robert Bell Presentation: “Tracing the Roots of Oldham County’s 209 Black Union Soldiers” on the history center campus (this will take place outdoors weather permitting- people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
12:30: Reception on the lawn, weather permitting.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org