Oldham County Hometown Tourism Staycation

July 22 - September 30, 2024

Participating locations found throughout Oldham County

FREEBIE at each location

FREE T-shirt for completing program.

Oldham County Hometown Tourist Staycation is an exciting program now in its 4th year that lets you explore all areas of Oldham County. You’ll discover beautiful preserves and gardens, learn some local history, and be introduced to quaint local shops selling antique, collectibles, and vintage home décor, all while getting a taste of what the county has to offer and a FREEBIE at each stop! Simply print out a Hometown Tourist Passport at TourOldham.com , then stop by 16 great attractions (listed on the Passport) to find great shops and hangouts found ONLY in Oldham! Be sure to “Like” the Facebook page, “Tour Oldham County KY”, before heading out on an adventure to uncover fascinating hidden gems. Get your Passport stamped at each location and snap a selfie to upload to Facebook or Instagram at tag #TourOldhamCountyKY. Be sure to check the hours of the businesses before stopping by, as some are only open certain days/hours of the week.

Stop by the Oldham County Tourism & Convention Visitor Center (white cottage) at 6826 W. Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014 at The Maples Park, or call (502) 222-0056 to pick up your FREE t-shirt for completing the program.

For more information call (502) 222-0056 or visit http://touroldham.com/calendar/