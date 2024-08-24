× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Oldham County Sprint Triathlon

Oldham County Sprint Triathlon

Registration Fee (Registration Deadline is August 9th @ 2 pm) $75/USAT member/$120.00/relay team

If you have ever wanted to participate in a triathlon, this is the race for you! This sprint triathlon is perfect for both beginners and seasoned triathletes and is USAT sanctioned. All non-USAT Participants must purchase a one day USAT insurance. All participants will also receive a race bib, finish medal, door prize ticket (including 5 cash prizes) and a chip time. First swimmer enters the water at 7:30 a.m.

Swim: 400-meter pool swim (John Black Aquatic Center)

Bike: 10 mile on non-closed roads

(From Community Center parking lot: go right on Hwy 393; At 1.4 miles, go right on Fendley Rd; Follow Fendley until it ends; go right on Bennett until it ends at the Dawkins Rd split; Go right on Dawkins and follow until you get to the turn around. Turn around and return on same route.)

Run: 3K run in Park (Includes firm surface and grass sections)

Awards will be given to the following: Overall female, male and Team finishers (plaque + $200); Top two Age group finishers: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-24,25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70 & over and Team. Cash door prizes (2@$50 and 3@$100)!

Sprint Triathlon Packet Pick-up is Saturday, August 24th. All participants will receive a letter the week of the race containing race information as well as assigned time to arrive for packet pickup.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the Sprint Triathlon. Please call us at (502) 225-0655. Volunteers will receive a shirt.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/