Oldham County Student & Teacher Art Show

Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Oldham County Student & Teacher Art Show

March 3 – March 21

Check out some great art by Oldham County students and teachers! This 3-week exhibit will showcase the work of students and teachers in a non-competitive environment to celebrate individual art disciplines in a wide variety of mediums.

Opening Reception held on Thursday, March 6 at 6:30 pm.

