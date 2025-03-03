× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Oldham County Student & Teacher Art Show

Oldham County Student & Teacher Art Show

March 3 – March 21

Check out some great art by Oldham County students and teachers! This 3-week exhibit will showcase the work of students and teachers in a non-competitive environment to celebrate individual art disciplines in a wide variety of mediums.

Opening Reception held on Thursday, March 6 at 6:30 pm.