Oldham County Student & Teacher Art Show
Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Arts Association of Oldham County
March 3 – March 21
Check out some great art by Oldham County students and teachers! This 3-week exhibit will showcase the work of students and teachers in a non-competitive environment to celebrate individual art disciplines in a wide variety of mediums.
Opening Reception held on Thursday, March 6 at 6:30 pm.
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family