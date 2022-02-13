Oldham County Wedding Expo
to
CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Wedding Expo
Join us for the first annual Oldham County Wedding Expo! Venues, Wedding Dresses, DJ’s, Photographers, Live Painting Artists…everything you need for your perfect, unforgettable day under one roof!
For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
