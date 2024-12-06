Oldham Gardens Christmas Market

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Join 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for the 2023 Christmas Market - the most festive event of the season! The Oldham Gardens Christmas Market is back, bringing holiday cheer with gifts, drinks, and food in a charming greenhouse setting. This is the perfect event to kick off your holiday shopping while enjoying delicious treats and beverages. This Market is a mixed market of local artisans displaying unique gifts and hand crafted items to spread the holiday spirit. Holiday music will be playing and tasty treats will be available for purchase from the Backside Grill. Perfect for family fun, date night, or just a festive outing with friends, the Oldham Gardens Christmas Market is the holiday event you won’t want to miss.

If you are interested in being a vendor please reach out to haley@3rdturnbrewing.com.

Dates & Times:

Friday, December 6th: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, December 7th: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, December 8th: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Friday, December 13th: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, December 14th: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, December 15th: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar