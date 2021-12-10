× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Oldham Gardens Christmas Market

It's time for our Annual Christmas Market! We are going to bring you all the cheer this year. All the drinks and tasty treats for merriment, a few wisps of Santa on the air and sparkles of magic are appearing daily.

We will be running the Market for two weekends in December! Mark your calendars and grab your bestie for some shopping, gluhwein and spiked hot cocoa by the fire!

Bring a Toy for the toy drive! The Super Drew Foundation is sponsoring visits with Santa AND a toy drive benefiting Norton Children's Cancer Institute. Santa schedule will be posted closer to the event.

The Backside Grill will be cooking up some great German inspired food to keep your belly jolly.

If you are interested in vending please remember that we do not accept any direct sales, MLMs or food vendors.

Fri, Dec 10, 4-9/Sat., Dec. 11, 2 – 9

Fri, Dec 17, 4-9/Sat., Dec. 18, 2-9

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit 3rdturnbrewing.com