U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist

to Google Calendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Russian-American pianist Olga Kern is now recognized as one of her generation’s great artists. With her vivid stage presence, passionately confident musicianship, and extraordinary technique, the striking pianist continues to captivate fans and critics alike.

Olga Kern was born into a family of musicians with direct links to Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff and began studying piano at the age of five. She jumpstarted her U.S. career with her historic Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas as the first woman to do so in more than thirty years.

University of Louisville School of Music, Comstock Hall

Free for members / $20 for non-members / $5 for students

Info

University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 2301 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40292 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

to Google Calendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00 iCalendar - U of Louisville School of Music Presents Olga Kern, Pianist - 2017-05-21 15:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™