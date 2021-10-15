One Hop Shop Quilt Show
Paroquet Springs Conference Centre 395 Paroquet Springs Drive, Shepherdsville, Kentucky 40165
One Stop Shop Hop of the Bluegrass
A One Stop Shop Hop is exactly what it sounds like! All the shops in the hop are in one convenient location. Save the gas and the driving time!
For more information call (502) 538-8800 or visit onestopshophopbluegrass.com
