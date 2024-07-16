All in the Family Exhibit at UK Art Museum

The Art Museum at the University of Kentucky 1 Rose Street and Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

All in the Family Exhibit at UK Art Museum

Jul 16 - Nov 23 2024 

Hours of Operation: 

Tues. - Thu.: 10am to 5 pm

Fri.: 10am to 8 pm

Sat. - Sun.: noon to 5pm

Closed Mondays & University Holidays.

For more information call 859-257-5716 or visit Finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Art & Exhibitions
859-257-5716
