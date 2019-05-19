ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference

Rupp Arena Stadium 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference

ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE19), an unparalleled global ideas forum, returns in 2019 for its 35th year, inviting “everyday heroes” to explore the transformative power of ideas. We are all united by the search for inspiration, motivation and ONE meaningful idea. ONE19 is a unique conference that transcends culture and industry, presenting technology-driven topics that impact agriculture, business, health and wellness, brewing and distilling, and everyday life. Residents of Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana can receive $200 off registration by using code ONELocal.   

 Alltech’s flagship conference is attended annually by nearly 4,000 people from over 70 countries who gather to dream bigger and explore solutions to improve their businesses and the world around them. The conference experience extends beyond superior presentation content, as attendees are invited to embark on area tours throughout the Bluegrass State and network with peers from across the globe.

For more information visit alltech.com

Rupp Arena Stadium 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
