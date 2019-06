Onton HayDays

Onton HayDays September 20 & 21

Friday night Onton HayDays Cruise In with around 300 street rods, band variety of food, Saturday parade, duck calling contest, poker run, 5k, auction, kiddie tractor pull and more.

Bring a chair and sit back and relax!

Facebook: Onton HayDays

For more information call (270) 635-5887