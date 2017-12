Onward to Damascus Exhibit at Kentucky Horse Park

The International Museum of the Horse follows the journey of Preston Dyer as he embarks on the second leg trip to the Middle East to seek out Arabian bloodstock to bring back to America. Come see the dramatic photo-documentation of Preston Dyer and his crew as they immersed themselves in Bedouin Life to learn more about the every-intriguing Arabain horse.

