Oops! All Valentine's Monsters at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes A killer lineup of monsters doing comedy!

Oops! All Valentine's Monsters

Oops! We booked a bunch of festive monsters once more! Join us on February 9th for performances from an assortment of Valentine's critters.

If you like shows like Thunderdome, An Evening with the Authors*, and the Character Assassinations Roasts, come check out Oops! All Valentine's Monsters!

Featuring Lena Beamish, June Dempsey, Josh Gibson, Chris Vititoe, Hillary Boston, and more!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Be Kind, Unwind.

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/31345-oops-all-valentines-monsters