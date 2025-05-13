× Expand Oldham County Public Library Open Play Cafe at the Maples Park

FREE

Drop-in to the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for a “play date” sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library! This program features dramatic play for you and your little one, ages 3 & up. Enjoy coffee and play prompts at different stations throughout the space: each month will feature a different theme. There is no registration required.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar