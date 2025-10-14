× Expand The Maples Park Open Play Café at the Maples Park

Drop-in to the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for a “play date” sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library. This program features dramatic play for you and your little one, ages 3 & up. Enjoy coffee and play prompts at different stations throughout the space: each month will feature a different theme. There is no registration required.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/