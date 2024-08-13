× Expand The Maples Park Open Play Café at Maples Park

FREE

Drop by the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for a “play date” sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library. Parents can enjoy coffee and conversation while their little one engages in dramatic play geared for ages 3 and up. Each month will feature a different theme. No registration required.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/