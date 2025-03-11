Open Play Cafe at the Maples Park

FREE

Drop-in to the Deibel Barn at The Maples Park for a “play date” sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library! This program features dramatic play for you and your little one, ages 3 & up. Enjoy coffee & play prompts at different stations throughout the space: each month will feature a different theme.

There is no registration required for this special event!

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar